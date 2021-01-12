New owner, same recipe

OWOSSO — Bea’s Bakery has undergone a change in ownership, but customers can expect to see the same faces, and enjoy the same sweet treats, moving forward.
Owosso native Zac DeGood took over the business Jan. 1, purchasing the bakery at 309 N. Washington St. from owners Rich and Robin Nevins. DeGood, an accountant by trade, previously served as manager of the business throughout 2020, helping develop a website and coordinate curbside ordering for the establishment, among other tasks.
The experience compelled DeGood to keep the bakery going.
“I really fell in love with the business and the people here,” DeGood said. “I just really enjoyed it, and I could see myself continuing to grow it.”
Rich and Robin Nevins purchased the bakery, formerly Lance’s Bakery, from Lance Ellenberg in 2018, and in early 2020, the couple hired DeGood and his wife Kristi to do the bookkeeping.
The bakery, like many area businesses, was forced to close its doors for a period in the spring amid the coronavirus surge, and it was at that time Robin Nevins asked DeGood for some additional help with reopening.
“It just kind of progressed there where I got more and more involved,” DeGood said, noting he was instrumental in helping revamp the bakery’s website and coordinating curbside pickup, a necessity amid continued suspensions of in-person dining.
DeGood also focused on expanding the bakery’s wholesale partners, he said, acknowledging that for a while, people weren’t necessarily comfortable coming into the bakery, though they were more likely to grab something “on the go” at a local gas station, for example.
In a Dec. 31 Facebook post, the Nevins family announced their departure from the business, noting it was “simply time to move on,” adding “this is not due to COVID-19.”
“The bakery is doing great and is growing leaps and bounds despite this pandemic,” Robin Nevins wrote. “The new owners have been managing the bakery for months and I can say that the same delicious product and amazing staff will remain, along with the name ‘Bea’s Bakery,’ serving you the most amazing baked goods.”
DeGood said the reception has been extremely positive to begin 2021 — a recent buy one dozen doughnuts, get a half-dozen free promotion Jan. 5 attracted considerable buzz.
“We had lines out the door and it was really, really awesome,” DeGood said. “We were out of doughnuts by 10, and out of everything else by noon. It was a crazy busy day.”
Moving forward, DeGood said customers can expect the same great service and delicious baked goods, though he hopes to expand menu offerings in the future.
“We are looking to grow into a little more of a traditional bakery with breads and more of a selection of things,” DeGood said. “We have relied on doughnuts really heavily and that’s been the basis, so just kind of growing upon that … People are coming in here for doughnuts but we could have other things to offer.”
DeGood admitted he’s often aspired to own a brick-and-mortar business, though he never expected it to be a bakery. Nonetheless, he’s happy with the transition so far.
“It’s really been an interesting challenge learning how the bakery works, but I love it,” DeGood said.
