OWOSSO — Tony Young, the president of Young Auto Sales, was named the 2022 Citizen of the Year by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
Young said supporting the community is worth it because “there’s a lot of good causes and a lot of good people.”
Alongside his family, previous winners and many more, the SRCC surprised him with the news at the Young Buick location in Owosso.
“Tony truly cares about seeing our community and its people succeed, and he is willing to take the steps necessary to make that happen,” Cindy Schluckebier said in her nomination statement. “I can’t think of a more deserving individual for this prestigious award.”
Past winners of the award vote on which of the nominees are most deserving based on their community involvement and the difference they make in their community.
Along with providing employment to hundreds of families at dealerships across the state, Schluckebier listed Young’s other various contributions:
n Young is a supporter of the Shiawassee Humane Society, having hosted many ‘Adopt-A-Pet’ days at his dealership and generating community excitement about their mission. He also serves on the board of the Genesee-Shiawassee-Lapeer County Hundred Club as the vice-chair. This club provides support to the public servants who have been killed or disabled in the line of duty, as well as provides grants for lifesaving equipment for police and fire departments in the three counties.
“You will be hard-pressed to find an organization in this community that has not received support from Tony,” Schluckebier said. “Tony is an avid supporter of the Shiawassee County Fair and our kid’s 4-H programs, as well as being quick to quietly step up and support many other youth programs in our area.”
n Young is also the vice-chair for the Memorial Healthcare Board of Trustees — a volunteer board dedicated to the advancement of community health and well-being.
The more people who support the community, the better off everyone is, Young said.
“It’s what you do — you give back,” he said.
The award started in 1982 and has been sponsored by The Argus-Press each year.
“Our hats are off to Tony for everything that he’s done to build this community and it’s high time that he’s been shown appreciation for that,” said Tom Campbell, the owner and publisher of The Argus-Press.
