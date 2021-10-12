Family environment for 50 years

CALEDONIA TWP. — When Cyril Gregoricka launched Viron International in 1971 at the age of 46, he was sure the venture would keep him busy throughout the rest of his working life.
“Chances are it probably won’t (last for) you guys,” current operator Jerry Gregoricka recalls hearing from his father shortly after joining the business at age 19. Jerry’s brothers — Gary, Larry and Terry — also were encouraged to find something else to do.
But the brothers held firm, and on Monday, sunny skies shone overhead and polka music filled the air as Viron celebrated its 50th anniversary at 505 N. Hintz Road.
“It makes us feel old,” Gary Gregoricka said as he laughed. “We’ve been here a long time and it’s been good, it really has been. The community’s been great and business has been good.”
The company manufactures air moving and air cleaning systems, servicing 200 to 300 customers each year in the electronic, waste treatment, pharmaceutical and manufacturing industries.
“Today, we are probably one of the largest fabricators of abatement systems, the wet scrubbers, the fans, and we’re pretty proud of that,” Larry Gregoricka said. “I think people that come to Viron know that we are going to have their backs, they know they’re going to get a good product, they know they’re going to get a good designed product. I’ve heard that over and over and that is something that I am very proud of.”
Gregoricka noted most companies don’t survive three years, and only about 5% reach 10 years of business.
“We’re at 50, so it feels pretty damn good,” he said. “But what feels good more than honestly anything else is the workforce that’s around here. I get up every day wanting to come to work so I can work with my fellow employees. I’ve got a good group of guys and gals and they just do a fantastic job.”
Viron began with just three employees in 1971, though the company has grown to include as many as 125 employees over its 50-years in business, Gregoricka said.
After completing expansions at its Owosso facility in 1974 and 1982, Terry and Gary Gregoricka traveled to California to learn the fiberglass side of the business.
Viron began its west coast operation inside a 5,000-square-foot rental property and later transitioned to a 20,000-square-foot building before shutting the operation down in 1988.
The company opened a facility in Temple, Texas, shortly thereafter, occupying a 40,000-square-foot facility. Through the years, the Temple location has grown to about 65,000 square feet, and serves as the site of the company’s fiberglass and stainless steel operations.
Thermoplastic work, meanwhile, continues at Viron’s 25,000-square-foot facility in Owosso, Gary Gregoricka said.
“Between our two facilities, we have more than 1,100 years of experience that we give to our customers,” Jerry Gregoricka said. The company employs about 76 employees today, and is currently looking to hire 10-15 more employees.
“This is the quintessential American small business,” Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath said. “They have been here a long time. They’re family owned and run, (and) they have great long-term employees, many of which have been here 10, 20, 30-plus years.
“They take care of their people, they value their people,” he continued. “This is the backbone of our economy and these are the businesses we want to be able to support because they’re the ones that help grow our jobs, grow investment in the area and I just think it’s a beautiful story.”
Gary Gregoricka credits his father for the overall success of the business, noting he provided an incredibly solid foundation to build upon. Cyril Gregoricka died in 1998, but his presence was felt by many Monday.
“He’s the one I believe that sent us this beautiful October weather,” Jerry Gregoricka said with a smile, acknowledging the near-80 degree temperature.
Office Manager Trish Hill, a Viron employee for 32 years and counting, said she wouldn’t want to work anywhere else.
“We are a family,” she said. “There’s no big corporate feeling at all. … It’s a family here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.