Perry, local company settle dispute

CORUNNA — The protracted legal battle between the city of Perry and Mosher’s Trucking appears to be over, after attorneys representing both parties announced a resolution Monday in 35th Circuit Court.
Judge Matthew Stewart had previously ordered the parties seek a solution, and stipulated that if the case went further into testimony, the losing party would be required to pay all attorney costs for both parties.
“The court expressed its displeasure, not with the parties, but with the frustration that the matter hasn’t been resolved yet,” Stewart said. “I’m glad you got this resolved, and I’m sure your clients appreciate all your hard work.”
Mosher’s, which already completed its contract with the state to crush concrete from the resurfacing of I-69, will not perform any further crushing at its site in Perry, near Lansing Road.
Stewart previously ordered mediation in the case after zoning issues and noise complaints led the city to issue an injunction against crushing at Mosher’s facility.
Bill Amadeo, who represented Mosher’s in the legal dispute with the city, offered to cover the cost of repairs to the historic Calkins-MacQueen house in Perry in August 2019, on the condition Mosher’s be allowed to continue operations.
Perry Mayor James Huguelet said at the time the city could not accept the offer, and he had a duty to enforce zoning regulations.
While the injunction was in place, Mosher’s was barred from performing any work, and 30 employees were waiting on a court ruling to resume operations. Mosher’s was able to fulfill its contract with the state after the mediation in September 2019.
Amadeo said he was pleased with the conclusion of the lengthy legal dispute with the city, and that Mosher’s employees were allowed to return to work.
“Thanks to Judge Stewart for helping the working man,” Amadeo said via text message. “As for the mayor, it’s sad that he truly cared so little for people in his city that were reliant upon those paychecks. I hope the people in the city of Perry remember the hell he put them through, should he decide to run again.”
Stewart also ruled the city must return $30,000 to Mosher’s that had been placed into an escrow account, and that Mosher’s must move pieces of heavy equipment from its location. If the equipment is not moved by Wednesday, Mosher’s will be fined $500 per day.
