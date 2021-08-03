OWOSSO — The executive director of Owosso Main Street and Downtown Development Authority has submitted his resignation.
City Manager Nathan Henne announced Josh Adams’ departure during Monday’s city council meeting. Henne said the resignation is effective Sept. 1.
“We wish Josh all the best,” the city manager said, “but he’s moving on doing what’s best for himself and his family. We will miss him.”
Mayor Chris Eveleth said: “I want to thank Josh for everything he’s done, both seen and unseen. We will miss him greatly.”
Since coming on board in August 2013, Adams has spearheaded many innovations and community events in the downtown area, including Downtown Commons, Artwalk Owosso and Glow Owosso.
Even though Adams is leaving, council members moved forward Monday in making minor changes to the OMS/DDA executive director contract, a meeting agenda item.
City officials did not announce any procedure for replacing Adams.
