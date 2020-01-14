Playing a starring role

OWOSSO — Shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, Brent Singer walked into The Armory, en route to a monthly meeting with his fellow Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors.
Singer was the last one to show up for the meeting — set in a conference room on the building’s main floor — but luckily he did, for once he sat down, Chamber President/CEO Jeff Deason and Chamber Vice President Sue Kadlek entered the room, with balloons in tow.
It was at that moment that Ambassador President Robert Meihls emphatically announced Singer was receiving the 2020 Ambassador’s Rising Star Award for his service to the community and the Chamber.
“It’s a big surprise. I didn’t expect that by any means, but thank you,” Singer said. “I appreciate the Ambassadors and the support, and obviously the Chamber…I love it here, and it’s really been wonderful.”
Singer opened his insurance agency — Farmers Insurance-Brent Singer Agency of Owosso — in November 2016, after spending more than 20 years in the manufacturing sales industry. Shortly thereafter, Singer joined the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce and began forming connections with other business people in the area, according to a Chamber press release.
In October 2019, Singer volunteered to become a Chamber Ambassador, contributing countless hours to Chamber events including the Home Garden Business EXPO, Chamber AM, Connect @ Four and the Chamber Classic Golf Outing, among others.
Singer also currently serves as a member of the Chamber’s Shiawassee Connection Group, and is a candidate in the Leadership Shiawassee Program, the release said.
“You know, as a staff, we were going to select you for one of our awards, our Mission Award, and then the Ambassadors said ‘Well, we’ve already selected him (for Rising Star),’” Deason said during the award presentation Monday. “Everything you do for the Chamber, everything you’ve done for us in helping out, just the little things like ‘Hey, let me bartend for you. Let me do this or do that.’ It all really goes noticed and our community is better because of you.”
“Brent is always first to volunteer and support the Chamber behind the scenes,” Meihls said in the release. “He is personable, professional and truly a Rising Star business owner in our community.”
In addition to his Chamber commitments, Singer is also the president of the Owosso Kiwanis Morning Club and serves on the Welcome Home Veterans Board of Directors.
For Singer, giving back is second nature.
“I’ve always been someone that loves to help and give back and so it gives me that opportunity to do so being a part of the Chamber and being involved in Kiwanis,” Singer said. “It doesn’t matter what it is, whether it’s volunteer time, money, donations, gift baskets, whatever, I’m just trying to always contribute where I can. Sometimes it’s not a lot, but every little bit helps, and I know that with the foundations and the parts of the community that I’ve been in…It goes a long way.”
The Chamber Ambassador Rising Star Award was founded in 2003 to recognize a business or individual that is a Chamber member and has been in business two to three years. In making a selection, the Ambassadors take into consideration the businesses’ contribution to both the community and to the Chamber, according to the release.
Singer will be formally honored — along with the other Chamber award winners — at the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner, slated for Feb. 6 at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center in Owosso Township.
For tickets, call the Chamber at (989) 723-5149.
