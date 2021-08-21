Stitching together knowledge

By SALLY YORK
Argus-Press Staff Writer
DURAND — As a teenager, Mistee Burns was taught how to sew by her mother, who was taught how to sew by her own mother, who was taught how to sew by…well, you get the idea.
But in the age of disposable everything, sewing is nearly a lost skill. Good news: Burns and her mother, Diane Keller, have found it again with Thru the Storm, their new sewing school, studio and design store located at 122 N. Saginaw St., in the heart of downtown Durand.
“We have so much throwaway clothes nowadays and they all end up in the landfill,” Keller, 64, said. “A lot of clothing you buy isn’t substantial enough to last for years. But if you make clothes with older fabrics, they’ll last 25 years — long enough to pass on to the next generation.”
Soft-launching the store in June, Burns and Keller are already leading one-on-one sewing classes for young people, some of them homeschoolers looking for outside activities.
“Learning how to hem a pair of paints or sew a button — our students are learning life skills,” Keller said.
While she’s focused on the school, Burns, 42, is sewing and hand-making scores of beaded necklaces, market bags, coffee cozies, mug rugs (cloth coasters), eyeglass cases, pin cushions, thread catchers, baby blankets and much more, including made-to-order items, for sale.
Everything in Thru the Storm is handmade, except for some coffee mugs to go with the cozies and mug rugs. Burns and Keller pride themselves on repurposing fabrics and other materials for their crafts.
Burns and Keller teamed up to sell similar items at vendor shows throughout Alaska, where they lived most of their lives. Then Burns met up with her future husband, Matt Burns, a Michigan-born Air Force man stationed in the Last Frontier.
After Matt Burns retired from the military, the couple and their young family moved to his home state, buying a house in Durand in 2015. Mistee Burns joined local quilting groups, expanding her crafting skills.
Keller divided her time between Michigan and Alaska until about a year ago, when she moved in with the Burnses and their three young children.
It wasn’t long before everybody had to admit that the women’s creations, not to mention their materials and equipment, had taken over the house, to the point where it was hard to move from room to room. Something had to give.
Last May, Mistee Burns and Keller began moving their stuff into the 2,200-square-foot space, a former antique store set up so ideally for Thru the Storm they didn’t have to do much renovating beyond some new paint.
Applying the paint was Matt Burns, whose day job is supervising at Hutson, a John Deere dealer in Corunna. He’s also the shop’s lead embroiderer. The couple’s children, Mattyj, 9, Cece, 7, and Stephe, 4, help out with cleaning.
“My husband is my tech support, he’s my handyman and he does the embroidery,” Mistee Burns said.
“It’s a real family affair,” Keller said.
The Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon-cutting for Thru the Storm Designs, named after Mistee Burns’ middle name, Storm, at 11 a.m. Sept. 2.
A grand opening is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 4, timed to coincide with the Durand End of Summer Cruisin’ car show. The event is highlighted by hourly drawings, sunflower cookies, a popcorn maching and other refreshments.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (989) 541-1017 or find Thru the Storm Designs on Facebook.
