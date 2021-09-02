Xpress-O Coffee officially opens

CORUNNA — Xpress-O Coffee Co., 325 N. Shiawassee St., celebrated its official opening Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owner Dianna Weller said she is looking forward to brewing up specialty coffee, tea, espresso, and offering ice cream, bagels, doughnuts and other goods to customers.
She has been working on the interior of the location since last fall. The 1,000-square-foot building was formerly occupied by Bathtub & Countertop Resurfacing.
“We offer a complete array of espresso drinks, from lattes to frappes,” Weller said. “A goal of mine is to give back to the community.”
Xpress-O has been open and serving customers since July.
