OWOSSO — Nelson-House Funeral Home this week announced the addition of Joe Petersen to their staff.
Petersen has been a pre-planning director in the Lansing area for the past seven years. He is a lifelong resident of the Corunna and Owosso area.
As a pre-planning director, Petersen will assist families in creating plans. He is also licensed to help families with prefunding options.
In addition to the pre-need services, Petersen will assist with services and will provide families with aftercare support.
Petersen and his wife Sue have been married for 28 years and have two sons, Michael, 23, and Miles, 19.
Petersen is a member of the Corunna Board of Education and is involved in the Curwood Festival. Petersen is a former Owosso City Council member.
