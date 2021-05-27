OWOSSO — Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce President Greg Klapko, who announced earlier this month he plans to step down after less than a year with the group, now says he plans to become an Owosso High School teacher.
“Now that I am able to make a more detailed announcement, I wanted to let you know that I will be returning to the education field when I leave the chamber July 2. I will be the Owosso High School CTE business administration management teacher,” Klapko said in a press release Wednesday.
The Owosso Public Schools Board of Education approved Klapko’s new position Monday night during its regular meeting.
“As you may recall, I came to the Chamber with more than 20 years of experience in the business and higher-ed sectors,” Klapko said. “I served as director of employer relations at Baker College of Owosso. When my position there was eliminated last summer, I worked at the high school as a long-term substitute teacher. I’m fortunate to have had many great experiences in my career before joining SRCC. This unexpected opportunity to go back to teaching was one I felt I had to take despite my short tenure at the Chamber.”
Klapko replaced Jeff Deason as CEO and president Nov. 9, 2020. Deason had moved out of state.
Prior to joining the Chamber, Klapko was a longtime member, representing Baker College of Owosso for three years on the board, and co-director of the Chamber’s Leadership Shiawassee program for seven years.
Klapko, a 1980 Owosso High School graduate, holds a bachelor’s degree in business leadership and a master’s degree in business administration from Baker College.
“My wife is an executive secretary for the district, our children are grown and we have family across the country,” Klapko said. “Now that we’ll be on the same schedule, we can do more things together. I also feel I still have a lot to offer as an educator. I’m sure there will be many opportunities for the chamber and the school district to continue working together.”
Klapko noted a search is underway for a new president and CEO.
“The board’s goal is to have someone in place before my departure. We have a solid team in the chamber staff and a strong board to help provide leadership through the transition, and I will assist in every way I can to ensure the Shiawassee Regional Chamber continues to connect leaders and support entrepreneurs so that together we build an extraordinary Shiawassee region,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.