OWOSSO — Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse is a “total loss” after an early Tuesday fire gutted the building, according to co-owner John Beilfuss, and he is unsure at this point what his next steps are.
“I just don’t know,” Beilfuss said Tuesday afternoon. “One thing I know is it’s not my last rodeo. But we gotta get through these next few days and start making plans. I don’t want to make anybody promises until I have a better grip on what’s going on.”
Lula’s was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, with flames visible from Washington Street. It took firefighters several hours to extinguish the blaze. An apartment above a neighboring business was evacuated and the residents were unharmed.
Officials have said the cause of the fire is not known and still being investigated.
Beilfuss said he believes the blaze appears to have started in the rear of the building.
“The Lily Pearl side looks to be water and smoke damage right now,” he said. “We have fire doors between the two sides. The fire doors did their job. It’s smoky and SERVPRO is in there sucking out water.”
Lily Pearl’s, which features a full bar and music performances, was opened in 2017.
Beilfuss estimated approximately $60,000 of alcohol was lost in the fire, along with the entire food inventory.
“There’s a lot of money sitting in that restaurant,” Beilfuss said.
That, however, wasn’t his main concern. He’s more worried about his 30 staff members who won’t receive tips days before Christmas.
“We have 30 people working for us that don’t have a job right now,” Beilfuss added. “It’s going to be a bad Christmas for a lot of kids we care about.”
A Lula’s and Lily Pearl’s employee started a GoFundMe fundraiser for her co-workers and friends to help them get through the holidays. The employee, who identified herself as “Stephanie,” posted the fundraiser Tuesday. As of this morning, 113 people donated $7,530. The goal is $10,000.
“As you all have probably heard we experienced a terrible loss early this morning,” she wrote Tuesday on GoFundMe. “With Christmas just a few short days away, and an unknown future return date I am asking for any amount of help for these hardworking individuals!
“These people have families to feed and bills to pay in addition to the upcoming holidays that they have been preparing for. They have already been through so much this past year with COVID, and finally got to return to the place that they all love in July, only for this tragedy to happen.”
Search for “Lula’s” on Go Fund me or go to gofundme.com/f/help-save-the-holidays-for-lulas-staff.
Lula’s originally opened at its 113 S. Washington St. location in 2013. Beilfuss’ Cajun-style recipes were learned from his family and traveling around the world.
In 2018, Lula’s won several opentable.org awards, including No. 1 Hot Spot, No. 1 Vibrant Bar Scene, No. 1 Overall Restaurant and No. 1 Cuisine in eastern Michigan and Detroit.
Also in 2018, Lula’s won the Chairman’s Award from the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce.
It was named Best BBQ in the greater Lansing area and the fried chicken dinner was voted Michigan’s Best by MLive and Best in America by media company Eat This, Not That!
Lula’s closed on March 14, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and remained closed for 16 months. The restaurant re-opened in July with a rebuilt and reconfigured kitchen, additional beer taps, and a streamlined menu focused on dinner service.
