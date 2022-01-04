OWOSSO — After several residents in a packed city hall spoke against a proposed marijuana grow facility on Chipman Street, naming odor, traffic and other concerns, Owosso City Council members voted down a rezoning that would have allowed the indoor facility.
A motion to approve the rezoning of a property at 108 N. Chipman just north of M-21 from business to industrial, applied for by Corunna-based JABB Management, failed by a tied 3-3 vote, quashing the planned marijuana cultivation plant.
Voting against the rezoning following a lengthy discussion were council members Jerry Haber and Nick Pidek, and Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika. Mayor Chris Eveleth was absent. JABB was not represented at Monday’s meeting, which was attended by about 30 residents.
Osika said she opposed the rezoning after talking to residents and hearing their objections during the public hearing. In addition, a number of residents submitted petitions and emails in advance of the session, all against the rezoning.
“I believe this (facility would be) too close to residents,” Osika said. “You vote for us to make decisions for you. I’ve listened. I’ve had phone calls … and I don’t think it should be rezoned.”
Residents mainly objected to the “skunk” smell they believed would emanate for miles from a cultivation plant, citing Chesaning residents’ complaints about odor coming from grow facilities in the village. They also said the facility could cause an uptick in traffic and crime, lower property values and have a negative impact on children.
Council member Dan Law said he has experienced no problems living near a marijuana grow facility located on South Street.
“I’m four (to) five blocks from a grow facility and there is zero smell. It doesn’t exist. There is no increase in crime,” Law said, adding Chipman is already high-traffic and Owosso needs a thriving business sector.
“Owosso is lousy with empty lots and buildings,” he said. “If we don’t do this rezoning, we’ll have another empty lot or building.”
Lifelong Owosso resident Julie Wenzlick expressed concerns about offensive odors.
“I have several friends who live near an indoor grow facility (in Chesaning). Their neighborhood has a stench that did not exist prior to the operation of the indoor facility,” she said, adding that the plant’s odor mitigation equipment doesn’t eliminate the smell.
“I have smelled it multiple times even with my windows rolled up as I drove down that street … Several times, (my friend and I) wanted to sit outside and enjoy fresh air, but there was no fresh air.”
Virgil Rennick, 89, said: “I’ve seen a lot of changes in our culture, but I never dreamed I’d be here on this matter. How many of you (council members) would like a manufacturing facility in your backyard?”
“Owosso is a fabulous place to live. There’s so much history to this town,” resident Paul Early, a real estate agent, said. “A grow facility would be a disaster. Who’s going to want to move to Owosso when they get out of their car and get that stench? This could have a very negative effect on the future of Owosso, in my opinion.”
Residents in Owosso, Shiawassee County and the state of Michigan approved by referendum medical marijuana in 2008 and recreational marijuana in 2018.
Owosso Planning Commission members spent over a year crafting an ordinance that would allow a limited number of marijuana businesses under “more strict” rules than those adopted in many other communities, City Manager Nathan Henne said.
Specifically, the local ordinance requires grow facilities to use a sophisticated type of filtration equipment that stops odors, he said. A designated city staffer would monitor for odors. If a company violated the rule, it would be dealt with as a nuisance, classified as a criminal matter.
“I helped write the ordinance,” said council member Janae Fear, who also serves on the Planning Commission. “We really took our time with it. We went to training and held community events. We do have all the odor control measures. Chesaning doesn’t have any of that.”
Council member Jerry Haber said he has changed his position on pot shops.
“We were voted in to listen,” he said.”The concern is for our children and our children’s children. I’ve had a change of heart since we voted on (the ordinance). I don’t believe this is where Owosso wants to go.”
The 3-acre property on Chipman, formerly the home of Mitchell Corporation, was recently purchased from the owners of Meyer Electric, which continues to operate on the site. The parcel features a 26,000-square-foot building and is surrounded by a chain link fence.
The property was originally zoned industrial and was rezoned to business (B-3) about five years ago. JABB Management sought rezoning back to industrial. The Planning Commission recommended the rezoning in November. The final decision rested with council Monday.
Also in November, council members unanimously approved a lot split request from JABB that separated land fronting Main Street from the remaining parcel on Chipman, which was eyed for the grow facility.
Henne told council members Monday their options were to either grant or reject the rezoning request but they did not have authority to restrict the applicant’s use of the property, as long as it conformed to zoning rules.
Online records show JABB Management was formed less than a year ago, with Brian Brzustewicz named as officer and agent. The company’s mailing address is listed as 115 N. Shiawassee St. in Corunna.
