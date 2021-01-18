SHIAWASSEE AREA — Union Station Smoke House Owner David O’Bryant was all set to resume in-person dining Saturday, having already gone so far as to schedule his staff and order the necessary supplies to welcome back patrons by 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Two hours later, plans changed.
In a mid-day press conference, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Michigan’s dine-in ban would continue through at least Jan. 31 as a precaution amid the coronavirus, while in-person fitness classes and non-contact sports would be allowed to resume, beginning Saturday. The news left O’Bryant and his colleagues shaking their heads.
“I just need to know what number we need to hit, where do we need to see the numbers (to reopen)?” O’Bryant said.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services instituted the most recent dine-in ban as part of a larger health order Nov. 18, the measures intended to help curb the spread of COVID-19. The dine-in ban, now approaching 75 days, limits bars and restaurants to offering takeout and delivery only, with the caveat that outdoor dining — for those who can provide it — is permitted, with capacity restrictions.
Whitmer expressed optimism toward the reopening of bars and restaurants Wednesday, noting if statewide coronavirus numbers continue declining, indoor dining could resume Feb. 1 with several precautions — including mask requirements, capacity limits and a curfew — in place.
On Saturday, state health officials reported 3,197 confirmed cases of the virus in Shiawassee County, up 43 from the county health department’s weekly update Wednesday.
County officials reported 156 new cases Wednesday, a decrease from the 266 cases reported a week earlier. Active cases in the county also decreased with 585 recorded Wednesday, down from 651 a week ago and 870 two weeks ago.
Even with virus number trending lower, O’Bryant said he’s not holding his breath awaiting the reopening of in-person dining.
“It doesn’t give me any more optimism,” he said. “I hear it, I just, I need to see action, I need to see what those plans are.
“I just want information,” he continued. “I just want to know where do we have to be at and what are our restrictions going to be?”
Weathering the storm
Coronavirus-related restrictions on indoor dining have challenged bars and restaurants financially, but for many waitstaff, the absence of customers, the day-to-day interaction with regulars, has also taken an emotional toll.
“Each and every one of us are so waiting to be able to wait on you,” Nancy Schultz, manager of Showboat Restaurant in Chesaning, said. “I have a family from Owosso that would come almost every day (before the pandemic) and it was my high to see that they were in the restaurant … They become part of our family, so it’s tough (not to see them).”
Schultz has also witnessed the financial plight of servers first hand, the dine-in ban leaving many with little to no income at all. Seeking to alleviate their troubles, Schultz has launched the Stay Home, Stay Healthy campaign, a donation-driven, incentive-based run/walk program, with proceeds going to the waitstaff of four Chamber-affiliated restaurants in Chesaning: Showboat, Riverfront Grille, Pintown Pizza and Lanes, and the Malt Shoppe.
The initiative runs through Feb. 28, with a required minimum donation of $20 to join. Of that $20, $15 goes directly to the cause of the donor’s choice, while the remaining $5 goes toward weekly gift card giveaways for run/walk participants.
At the conclusion of the fundraising venture, checks will be written out and distributed to area waitstaff directly, Schultz said.
“If you look back at it, they’ve really been out of their job since March of last year,” she said. “This is meant really to keep our good staff coming back.
“We don’t want to see our restaurants be lost through all of this,” she continued. “(The community) is really stepping up to the plate, I mean, I come home and I open up my PayPal or my Venmo and it blows my mind to see some of the very, very generous donations.”
Donations can be submitted via Venmo (@Nancy-Schultz-51) or PayPal (nancy.schultz63@yahoo.com).
For his part, O’Bryant is going to great lengths to bolster business at the smoke house, adding heated outdoor seating to the restaurant’s repertoire in accordance with current restrictions. The first two outdoor “dining bungalows” were installed on the restaurant’s side patio Friday, with plans to have six in place in the coming days.
Bungalows can accommodate six to eight people and must be reserved in advance, O’Bryant said. To make reservations, call the restaurant at (989) 932-6191.
“If we have to go beyond Feb. 1, I could run probably 12 more (tents) out front, so if we have to we’ll start expanding (outdoor seating) even further,” O’Bryant said.
A call to action
As president/CEO of the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership (SEDP), Justin Horvath has been known to go to bat for area businesses.
Amid the ongoing dine-in ban, he’s kicked his efforts up a notch, using his social media reach to highlight the offerings of area bars and restaurants on a daily basis, each post marked by the phrase “Takeout Local.”
“It’s just another way to try to help these folks out, to create awareness,” Horvath said. “Because of how tight things are, because of the fact that their revenues are way down, (a lot of bars and restaurants) don’t have a marketing budget. Social media gives them essentially free advertising to be able to get the word out.
“I really do that too to try to encourage people to move around the county,” he continued. “There are some beautiful restaurants that are in Byron and Durand and New Lothrop and Perry and Laingsburg, some of these smaller areas that are not that well populated, so part of my motivation is to try to get people to travel around the county to support some of these businesses.”
From the very beginning of the pandemic, Horvath has been a vocal advocate for allowing businesses to continue to operate with safety protocols in place. He described Wednesday’s extension of the dine-in ban as a disappointment, given how well area restaurants were following safety protocols prior to the Nov. 18 order.
“They’re not even being given the opportunity to do anything about it. Yes, there’s takeout and there’s delivery, but the reality is these restaurants need to be open to be able to survive,” Horvath said.
In an effort to help struggling businesses, state officials Thursday announced the launch of the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant program, which will provide $55 million in grants to small businesses that have experienced “a significant financial hardship” due to the current pandemic-related health orders.
Businesses that are fully closed are eligible to receive grants of up to $20,000, while grants of up to $15,000 will be awarded to businesses that are partially closed, or “otherwise are open and can demonstrate an impact,” officials said in a press release.
The application for the grant program opens at 9 a.m. Tuesday at michiganbusiness.org/survival.
Horvath estimates Shiawassee County will receive about $450,000 in grant funding as part of the initiative, enough to help about 30 county businesses. Any small business impacted by the orders is eligible to apply, he said.
Nonetheless, for bars and restaurants, Horvath believes grant funding is simply not enough.
“What they really want, and really what they need, these entrepreneurs, is they need to be able to operate,” Horvath said. “We have to keep fighting, have to stay resilient, have to keep making the case that we need to help this industry and we need to get it back open.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.