CORUNNA — Typically, during its annual meeting the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership presents its Project of the Year award to a new or expanding business in Shiawassee County.
But this hasn’t been a typical year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on businesses. So, at Wednesday’s annual meeting, conducted with an eye toward safety inside Stuart Couts Pavilion in Mitchell Park, the award was given to every single business in the county that has been struggling for five months.
“We’ve worked with hundreds of businesses and we were so impressed with the spirit they all showed while they struggled to survive,” SEDP President/CEO Justin Horvath told the 30 or so people who attended despite the virus, and 11 people who participated online. Many wore face coverings, and social distancing rules were observed.
“So this year, we honor all the businesses in the community. We’ve lost a few businesses, but most companies have fought through and didn’t give up. In these uncertain times, I think that is really, really remarkable.”
Area businesses might have opted to give an award this year to SEDP, given the dramatic shift in focus the economic developers had to make in order to meet the moment as the county, U.S. and world faced one of the worst economic and health crises in more than 100 years.
As soon as the pandemic hit, the SEDP team — Horvath, Vice President Brent Jones and Program Coordinator Jody Roethele — jumped into action. The team organized and led daily conference calls, and used email, social media and cellphones to get out vital information about financial resources.
Through SEDP’s efforts, area businesses have received a daily — sometimes an hourly — stream of information about government and other programs providing grants, loans, tax credits and other financial support during the pandemic.
The team also helped establish a supply chain of desperately needed personal protective equipment, working with local manufacturers to convert their operations in order to produce it.
“I’ve never been more proud of the work we’ve done,” Horvath said. “We were there in the trenches, trying to provide businesses with access to resources. It’s the most important thing I’ve ever done, I know, and I think it’s the most important thing our organization has ever done.”
Over the past five months, the SEDP has assisted 600 local businesses obtain CARES Act funds totaling $60 million. In a video played during the annual meeting, business owners expressed their gratitude to the SEDP team.
Among their remarks: “(SEDP staffers) were right there alongside of us.” “They gave us wall-to-wall coverage.” “In the midst of the storm, they gave us a little bit of calm.”
State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, said he and State Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte — who recently contracted COVID-19 — were preparing a tribute to SEDP on behalf of the Michigan Legislature for the team’s “outstanding work” during the pandemic.
“They shined during these times of adversity,” Frederick said. “From the very first day, I saw incredible effort from the entire SEDP team. The defining theme of the pandemic has been uncertainty, but we had the certainty of their support.”
A second video highlighted two area companies who despite the pandemic are expanding and thriving: plexiglass manufacturer National Composites in Owosso Township and Josh’s Frogs, an online seller of frogs and lizards based in Owosso.
Since 2017, National Composites has increased its staff from 14 to 165 employees, and expanded its client base and its footprint, acquiring four facilities, including a manufacturing plant in Owosso Township and a tooling factory in Owosso.
Josh’s Frogs recently was granted a rezoning from the city of Owosso allowing the business to add a new building, a former church in Owosso. Owners of both companies thanked SEDP for providing crucial assistance in facilitating their expansions.
Kathryn Burkholder, the Consumer Energy representative for Shiawassee County, spoke remotely about Consumer programs to aid businesses in becoming more energy-efficient and lowering their energy use.
SEDP Board President and Corunna City Manager Joe Sawyer touted the benefits of Stuart Couts Pavilion, which was recently spruced up. The pavilion seats 500 and is available for larger gatherings, he said.
Sawyer also praised SEDP.
“One thing about Shiawassee County: We’ve really stuck together. SEDP was really critical in keeping us together,” Sawyer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.