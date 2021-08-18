Chesaning approves creation of social district

CHESANING — Visitors 21 and over will soon be allowed to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages on designated sidewalks and other areas throughout downtown Chesaning, thanks to a new “social district” unanimously approved by the village council.
Council members Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution establishing the social district, which is allowed under a state law enacted in July 2020, and instructed the village’s Downtown Development Authority to create a marketing and business plan for the area.
“I’m hoping that we get more people out in the downtown area and just kind of open up more business, get things flowing again,” village President Matt Hoover said Tuesday. “That was the idea of the state passing it in the first place. My hope is we see that happen.”
The social district will encompass “the whole downtown strip,”according to Hoover, stretching eastward from Wood Street to Canal Street, with borders tentatively along Pine and Pearl streets.
Patrons of participating establishments will be allowed to carry one open alcoholic beverage, contained in a specially designed 16-ounce plastic cup, outside as long as they stay within the common area outlined in the district, including designated sidewalks along Broad street, among others.
Hoover hopes to have the district in place sometime this fall.
“Hopefully by Candle Walk (in November), that would be my hope,” he said. “The state still has to sign off on it (and) the liquor license holders need to put their applications in so it’ll be a bit.” Participants could include Showboat Restaurant, McFarlan’s Pub, Pintown Pizza and Lanes and Riverfront Grille.
Posted signs will indicate the boundaries of the social district. The only beverages allowed are those purchased from participating restaurants.
Alcoholic beverages purchased at one establishment cannot be taken into any other establishment, per the village. They must remain outdoors.
The Chesaning DDA will provide “branded” cups to participating businesses.
Village ordinances regarding public intoxication and open alcoholic containers outside the commons area still apply.
In July 2020, the Michigan Legislature amended Public Act 124 to allow local governments to establish social districts and commons area where patrons of properly permitted, licensed alcohol establishments could be outside with a single beverage.
The village’s move to create the social district comes with the recognition that many bars and restaurants have suffered amid pandemic-related capacity restrictions and shutdowns.
“Designating social districts and commons areas pursuant to the Act is in the best interests of the citizens of the Village of Chesaning,” the resolution reads, “especially in light of the ongoing impacts of COVID- 19 outbreaks and corresponding restrictions that impact indoor gatherings and social distancing recommendations.”
