Corunna schools honors employee

CORUNNA — April Bentler has been named February Employee of the Month for Corunna Public Schools.
She was honored during the Feb. 24 Board of Education meeting at Corunna High School.
Bentler became a substitute teacher for the district in December 2005. She was hired as a paraprofessional in September 2008 and became a lead preschool teacher in September 2014.
She started her new role this past fall.
“I started my career at Nellie Reed Elementary as a paraprofessional. I have enjoyed growing as an educator and leader here. I am a Corunna graduate, attended Mott Community College and Central Michigan University for my elementary education degree. I then went to Walden University for my master’s degree,” she said.
She received a special education endorsement from Central Michigan University last year.
Bentler and her husband, Brent, have two daughters, Abigail and Isabel.
