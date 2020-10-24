CALEDONIA TWP. — Father and son Mike and Brandon Lepior have opened a new self-storage facility to serve what they see as a local need.
“In the area, all other self-storages are full,” Mike Lepior said of why he and Brandon Lepior chose to construct Cavalier Mini-Storage at 2276 E. M-21.
The facility, which features 12 10-by-10-foot units, is located behind a house between the Fifth Third bank branch and Jellybeans on the south side of the road. An additional 10-by-20-foot units also are available. Lepior said units, though, can be customized for different sizes.
Mike Lepior said prices start at $65 per month and people can access the units 24 hours per day. Potential custmers can contact him at Landstar Trucking, which he operates, by call (989) 725-1296, ext. 201.
In addition to the on-site storage units, Mike Lepior said they plan to offer 20-foot lockable containers that can be placed at off-site locations.
The facility’s Facebook page is facebook.com/CavMiniStorage/.
