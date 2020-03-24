SHIAWASSEE AREA — Grocery stores in the area are considered essential under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order in effect starting today.
Here’s a list of area stores, hours and any special times for senior citizens:
Meijer, Caledonia Twp.
8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week; 7 to 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for senior citizens and those with chronic health conditions.
Walmart, Caledonia Twp.
7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week; 6 to 7 a.m. Tuesdays for senior citizens.
Frank’s Supermarket, Chesaning
7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday; no special hours for senior citizens.
Kroger, Caledonia Twp.
7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week; 7 to 8 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday for senior citizens.
VG’s Grocery, Owosso Twp.
6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week; 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday for senior citizens, pregnant women, immunocompromised customers.
Carl’s Super Market, Perry
8 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week; no special hours.
Riverside Market, Durand
7 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week; 7 to 8 a.m. daily for senior citizens.
Tip’n POINT Grocery
& Market, New Lothrop
8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday; no special hours for senior citizens.
Sage Market, Laingsburg
8 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week; 8 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday for senior citizens.
Save-A-Lot, Corunna
8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week; no special hours for senior citizens.
Aldi’s, Caledonia Twp.
9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
