OWOSSO — Connections2careers has changed its plans for this weekend and now will host an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Books & Beans, 108 N. Washington St.
“We have decided to showcase our new endeavor, explain its event categories and what we plan for them, sell existing books in the book store and have the community enjoy the space with cookies and friends,” Director Kim Oderkirk said.
