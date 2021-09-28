Contest winner donates check to Liberty House

OWOSSO — After Matt Peisert won Weather Vane Roofing’s “Name the Rooster” contest he decided to donate his $1,000 prize to the new Liberty House, which helps adults with disabilities live independently.
During a small ceremony Monday at Liberty House, 207/209 W. Oliver St., Weather Vane officials presented the check to Peisert, who in turn gave it to his friends, Liberty House owners Kimberly Bowen Singer and her husband Brent Singer.
“We are beyond grateful that Matt has such a servant’s heart that he donated to us,” said Bowen Singer, who also owns Welcome Home assisted living in Owosso.
The winning name for the company logo rooster, “Shingle the Roofster,” came to Peisert as soon as he heard about the contest. He said he was already spending his winnings in his mind — maybe on a nice gun — when he pivoted in a different direction.
“I heard about Liberty House and I figured it was a good place for the money to go,” Peisert, of Woodhull Township, said. “It’s a good cause and it’s local, so I could see the impact.”
The couple said they will use the $1,000 to purchase a washer and dryer for the 209 Oliver side of the 100-year-old duplex, which they are nearly finished renovating and will soon rent out to four tenants.
The 207 side, remodeled and decorated, already has four residents, each with their own bedroom.
Brandon Fisher, 31, and his sister, Holley Fisher, 29, stayed at Homeless Angels for about three months before they got the opportunity to move into the 207 side of Liberty House in May.
“It’s affordable and nice,” Brandon Fisher said. “We’re very, very grateful and happy that we finally got a place of our own.”
Liberty House resident Jerry Platz, 48, lived in a space above Homeless Angels for a long time and still volunteers there. He said his new home at Liberty House, where he is the group’s cook, is “great.”
The duplex formerly served vulnerable adults but was shut down in 2019 after the caregiver, admitting she was taking methamphetamine, was charged with 10 counts of vulnerable adult care abuse.
When Bowen Singer purchased the duplex in February 2020, she wasn’t sure what to do with it. The COVID-19 pandemic put any plans on hold. She prayed about it.
Some time later, her friend, Homeless Angels Executive Director Shelly Ochodnicky, told Bowen Singer about the plight of adults staying at the homeless shelter. She and her husband decided the path forward was to provide housing to people who otherwise couldn’t afford to live on their own.
“There’s a need for homes like this in the community, either for the under-privileged or people who have made bad choices in the past,” Singer said. “The current housing market isn’t feasible for everyone. We’re helping out the community. This gives them a lift up and sends them on their way to growth.”
Although the residents of Liberty House live independently, they receive regular support from partner Homeless Angels and from the couple. Shiawassee Health and Wellness and New Creation Church are also getting involved, they said.
There are house rules, including that no illegal drugs are allowed. Applicants are vetted for compatibility with the group, Bowen Singer said.
Since none of the residents have driver’s licenses, the Singers have provided four bicycles to enable them to get to and from work. Several tenants have obtained jobs, including at Taco Bell and Kroger. Two bicycles are still needed, the Singers said.
Many of the couple’s friends have contributed time and resources to Liberty House. Bowen Singer said she was especially grateful to help from Chris Cordier and Mary Jo Moore, and to Gilberts Hardware and Appliance, which donated a used washer and dryer for the 207 side. Her daughter, Brooke Sabaj, is a volunteer and serves as legal guardian for one of the tenants.
On Monday, Weather Vane owner Ryan Bradford and sales manager Kris Poag came for the check presentations, even making a video of the informal ceremony.
“We talk about community a lot at Weather Vane. Helping people is important for us,” Bradford said.
For more information about Liberty House, call Singer at (989) 436-1075 or Bowen Singer at (989) 277-9292.
