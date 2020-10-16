New Lothrop woman promoted by accounting firm

OWOSSO — Andrews Hooper Pavlik has announce the promotion of Jaclyn A. Birchmeier to a senior accountant in the firm’s Owosso office.
Birchmeier, a resident of New Lothrop, completed two internships in AHP’s Owosso office before joining as a full-time staff accountant in November 2018. She graduated from Saginaw Valley State University with a bachelor of professional accountancy degree.
Birchmeier is a certified public accountant with experience in auditing governmental entities and providing tax services for various industries.
Birchmeier participates in local community organizations and is a member of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Andrews Hooper Pavlik is a Michigan-based certified public accounting and consulting firm with offices in Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills, Bay City, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Midland, Owosso, Saginaw and Southfield.
