Owosso advances plan to rehab one-time department store building

OWOSSO — The last step in granting a tax abatement for a project to construct seven apartments in a downtown building has been finalized.
Monday, during a live online Owosso City Council session, council members unanimously approved an Obsolete Property Tax Abatement Development Agreement between the city and Woodworth Properties to construct seven apartments on the third floor of the Hit & Pitch building, 114 W. Main St.
The agreement requires Woodworth to complete rehabilitating the building and constructing the apartments within two years. Otherwise, the company faces losing the 12-year Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Exemption Certificate and tax abatement granted by the council in January, and could be required to repay the taxes abated to date.
Council member Nick Pidek asked how the city would respond if construction had to halt because of the state’s “stay home, stay safe” order.
“Would we allow a grace period or take each case as it comes?” he asked City Manager Nathan Henne.
The city manager responded that the city will decide that question on a case-by-case basis.
“It’s in (Woodworth’s) best interest to get it done, especially because that’s when (the tax abatement) starts kicking in,” Henne said.
Rehabilitation of the property was initially scheduled to be completed by December; however, it is unclear whether coronavirus restrictions will affect the timeline. No one representing Woodworth spoke at Monday’s meeting.
Woodworth estimated previously the apartment project will cost $813,200. The amount of city taxes that will be abated over the life of the certificate is $158,587.
The plan originally proposed constructing 10 new residential units, but a new plan laid out in the development agreement indicates seven units. The change does not affect the amount of the tax abatement, Henne said.
The project supervisor for Woodworth Commercial, who is overseeing the apartment build-out, has said the apartments will be “higher end,” with monthly rent about $800 to $1,000.
But first the structure must be rehabilitated. According to Owosso Assessor Treena Chick’s inspection report to council dated Jan. 15, the building’s plumbing needs to be replaced, restroom facilities don’t comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act, and the electrical system and wiring are insufficient.
“The third floor is completely unusable in its present condition, there is significant structural damage and deteriorated flooring,” Chick stated in the report, adding that interior separation walls are damaged; the heating-cooling system needs replacing; and stairs, landings and doors, and the elevator system need repairs.
The rehabilitation will include new water service, a fire suppression system, a passenger elevator, the complete demolition of the third floor, and new heating-cooling, electrical and plumbing systems.
The building, constructed in 1885, has four floors, including the basement, and a total square footage of 40,260.
In Woodworth’s application, owner Randy Woodworth said he expects the project to provide many economic advantages to the city.
“This rehabilitation will result in re-use of a mainly vacant, deteriorating, functionally obsolete property,” Woodworth wrote. “This project will revitalize a key area in the city of Owosso, bring added jobs, activity, and a substantial increase of new residents to the downtown community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.