CORUNNA —The county board Thursday set public hearings to take input on a grant application for Project Tim site planning, as well as a second unrelated project.
The public hearings are set for the county board’s Committee of the Whole meeting Nov. 6.
The first grant for $100,000 is for planning for a development known as Project Tim. The proposed $5-billion steel mill would employ up to 800 people on a roughly 2,000-acre parcel of land northeast of Durand, near the New Lothrop Road/Lansing Road intersection in Vernon Township.
Development representative Tim Nichols attended a Monday committee hearing, but would not discuss specifics.
“Things are going,” he said in response to questions about the development.
A second grant application is for a 40-acre parcel owned by Great Lakes Fusion at 7505 M-71 in Vernon Township.
If the application is approved, the grant would be for $42,600.
The company has owned the property since 2014 and is still considering what to do with it. It may sell it or develop it.
The company that previously operated on the site made cement products, including cement pipes and the property was littered with old cement and other things that need to be removed for it to be viable.
Joe Libby, business development manager at Great Lakes Fusion, said he isn’t sure what the company has planned for the site; the grant will allow the company to determine its options.
“The plan right now is to do a master plan. We want to know what’s best for the property. Is it to split it up into smaller parcels or keep it together? Is light industrial the best or is there something else better? When we applied for the grant those are some of the questions we wanted to be answered,” he said.
He said if the company ends up selling the land, the master plan would make it easier for development
“This is also to find out what the needs and wants of potential owners are. They’re going to want to know what’s there. This will be sort of like an inventory process that will tell what kind of sewer and electricity service the site has,” Libby said.
There are three sites in Shiawassee County eligible for the grants, according to Justin Horvath, president and CEO of the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership: one is a city-owned property in Corunna, the other two were discussed this week.
“The state has recognized that those two sites are great for future development. And they decided they want to be able to help us with that,” Horvath said.
Community Development Block Grants are cash grants and do not require matching local dollars.
“It’s to make them more site ready, shovel ready, if you will,” Horvath said.
