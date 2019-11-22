PERRY — When Amy Buck left her job as a bus driver/teaching assistant for the Perry Head Start program in 2018 to open a diner in downtown, she felt she still needed kids in her life.
So Buck, who runs Amy’s Downtown Diner, 115 S. Main St., decided to launch a Kids Day at the establishment, partnering with the Perry branch of the Community District Library to offer free meals, books and crafts for children in the area.
Monday, during the diner’s latest Kids Day, children — mostly pre-school age — enjoyed a breakfast of sausage and pancakes, received free books from the library and got a look inside the Perry Fire Department’s ambulance.
After their meal, children were invited to the Perry branch of the Community District Library, where branch manager Carol Pavlica read them a story about Thanksgiving.
Buck said the purpose of the events is to bring people in the community together.
“I want to give back somehow,” Buck said. “We’re so busy, so I try to give back to the community as much as I can. I thought I would just have kids come in for a free breakfast. It gets people out with their families.”
Since opening Amy’s Downtown Diner in August 2018, Buck has hosted four Kids Days, she said, the first of which took place last fall.
Fifteen to 20 kids have attended each event, Buck continued, with the cost of their meals covered by the library, which also provides free books to the children.
In August, Buck spent more than $200 out of her own pocket to purchase school supplies for the children attending Kids Day. Approximately 37 kids received supplies — including pencils, markers, crayons and glue sticks, according to Buck.
Pavlica, who partners with Buck in hosting each Kids Day, said the event is beneficial for both parties involved because it not only brings in new business for the diner, but it also allows people to learn more about what’s offered at the library.
“I think it’s nice for the community, it brings everybody together and, you know, it’s a way of getting to know somebody new, to make new friends,” Pavlica said. “It allows people to get to know each other and know that, ‘Oh, Perry has a library.’ Some kids didn’t even know we had a library, or that Amy’s diner serves breakfast and lunch.”
Pavlica said she’s grateful to work with someone like Buck.
“I think Amy is great. We try to help each other out, and you’re not going to go home hungry when she’s feeding you,” Pavlica said. “It’s just really nice to have somebody like that in town.”
Buck said she plans to host the next Kids Day in February, though a date has not been set.
Buck also said she plans to host days in the summer, so more children can attend.
“I like it that families are able to get out with their kids and have breakfast,” Buck said. “I’m just not a fan of kids sitting around doing nothing, being on their phones and not active, so if they come here and have breakfast, they’re out with their families and they’re doing crafts and activities. It gets the community more involved.”
For more information, visit their Facebook page or call (517) 697-0295.
