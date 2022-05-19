OWOSSO — Forbes magazine named financial advisor Paul Schluckebier on the 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for Michigan in April.
Schluckebier is a certified financial planner at Stifel’s Schluckebier Hood Wealth Management Group in Owosso, which offers various wealth management services. He is also the managing director.
According to Forbes website, SHOOK Research is responsible for choosing advisors based on qualitative and quantitative criteria; they conduct in-person interviews and collect information such as compliance records, revenue, industry experience and more.
“Without the support of our clients, community and our outstanding staff, this award would not be possible,” a press release from Schluckebier Hood Wealth Management Group quoted Schluckebier as saying.
Forbes magazine reported that 34,925 qualified advisors from across the nation were nominated. Only the highest performing were placed on Forbes’ list after being evaluated through a survey and several interviews. Researchers also look at client retention and available services provided by advisors.
“I couldn’t think of someone more deserving and am so lucky to get to work with one of the best guys around,” said Kelly Schluckebier, a financial advisor at the Stifel branch in Owosso. She is also Paul Schluckebier’s daughter.
The 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list includes over 6,500 financial advisors, each receiving a ranking within their state.
Paul Schluckebier was also on Forbes’ list in 2018, 2019 and 2020. This year, he ranked No. 133.
The company’s press release said the award “serves as a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment that Paul brings to the office every day.”
SHOOK Research and Forbes magazine do not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for rank placement.
Schluckebier has been part of the Owosso Community for 38 years and has served in various organizations, including the Shiawassee Community Foundation, Owosso Public Schools’ Board of Education as president, Baker College of Owosso, the Shiawassee Valley Development Corporation, United Way and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.