Courtesy Photo
TAKEOUT BEACONS
Downtown Owosso announced its has, in cooperation with Agnew Sign Company and the Department of Public Works, placed orange construction barrels and signs around town pointing to locations offering takeout food options. According to the Facebook post, if you see an orange barrel and an “open” sign in front of a downtown business it is open and providing a takeout option. Josh Adams of Downtown Owosso is at left, Mark Agnew is at right.
