OWOSSO — Barber Karl Manke is still giving haircuts at his Owosso shop — and has refused to stop — even after an administrative judge upheld his license suspension and the Michigan Court of Appeals reversed an earlier decision by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart that allowed his shop to stay open.
Manke’s battle appears to be headed toward a final determination by the Michigan Supreme Court.
Despite the legal setbacks, Manke was still giving haircuts Thursday afternoon, though the “open” sign in the front window of his shop was not lit. The parking lot in front of the building was full, and numerous people were inside waiting for their turn.
David Kallman, Manke’s attorney, has already stated he plans to appeal both legal decisions to the Michigan Supreme Court.
“We were astounded that the Court of Appeals majority would issue a decision that so clearly violates the law and court rules,” Kallman said in an emailed statement. “This appeal to the Supreme Court will allow Mr. Manke to be heard so that he can continue to exercise his constitutional right to speak out and earn a living and to keep his barber shop open in a safe and responsible manner.”
Manke reopened his barbershop May 4 in violation of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders forcing “non-essential” businesses to remain closed. He was first ticketed by Owosso police for operating his business during the lockdown. Then, Michigan’s Licensing and Regulatory Agency (LARA) summarily suspended Manke’s business and barber licenses.
Stewart twice declined to issue a temporary restraining order that would have forced Manke to close.
On Thursday, however, the state appeals court reversed those decisions, sending the case back with an order that Stewart grant the state’s request for a TRO, in part because “such a finding was error as it was premised on the trial court second-guessing” medical and administrative conclusions from a doctor.
No court date has yet been scheduled for that proceeding.
Manke also still faces the two misdemeanor citations issued by Owosso police. He faces 90 days in jail and a possible $1,000 fine.
A hearing in 66th District Court is scheduled for June 23, but Kallman has said he plans to file motions to have the citations dismissed. In addition to those citations, while his license is suspended, Manke faces a $1,000 fine for every haircut he performs.
Public opinion apparently supports Whitmer and her handling of the pandemic crisis, with numerous recent polls supporting her by about a 2-to-1 margin.
