OWOSSO — Despite failing to create 12 promised jobs, the developers of the renovated Wesener building will keep receiving tax breaks from the city, but the situation will be reassessed at the end of the year.
During Tuesday’s virtual Owosso City Council meeting, members voted 5-2 to continue the 2013 Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act (OPRA) tax credit through 2025, subject to review, because of the difficulty of creating jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it’s a hard sell to reprimand anyone right now for not creating jobs,” council member Nick Pidek said, adding that the building’s upper-story apartments have added to the local economy.
Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika and council member Janae Fear voted against the move, with Fear saying the city’s policy should be evenly enforced.
“We have a policy and it should be applied to everybody the same,” Fear said. “This building has been open since 2016 — we need to think about that. Hopefully, this can all turn around as the economy improves.”
The Wesener property, 104-108 N. Washington St., was granted an OPRA tax credit for 12 years based on the project cost of $2.13 million and the promised creation of 12 jobs as a result of the project, City Manager Nathan Henne said.
Although the apartments on the upper levels have been consistently leased to tenants, the two retail spaces on the first floor are currently empty. Books and Beans book store closed shortly after the state announced pandemic-related shutdowns last March.
A tenant for the other space, a women’s clothing store, backed out after the pandemic hit, owners/developers Dave and Diane Acton said in a document submitted to the city explaining the lack of the 12 jobs they promised on their OPRA application.
In addition, a management agreement with a third party didn’t work out and the Actons only recently regained full financial control of the building, they said.
Henne outlined the council’s options: rescind the remainder of the tax abatement; reduce the term of the abatement by three years; or waive the job-creation requirement.
“I think a little leniency because of COVID (is called for),” council member Dan Law said. “Books and Beans went out of business because of the lockdowns in the spring. Give them another year and hopefully life will be back to normal.”
“After COVID hit in March, who in their right mind would have opened a business (in a leased space) when they don’t know if they can open or not, or how long they’re going to stay open?” council member Jerry Haber said. “I like the idea of a 10-month grace period.”
Mayor Chris Eveleth said he believes the Actons are “in compliance” with the tax abatement agreement because they created at least 12 temporary construction jobs. However, the tax abatement application specifies full-time jobs or their equivalents, Henne noted.
“Other than a short time when Books and Beans occupied the northern storefront last year, both storefronts have been unoccupied – and hence, no jobs were created and sustained,” the city manager wrote in a memo to council.
In 2019, council revised the city’s tax abatement rules. One of the changes was stricter enforcement of the promises made by developers in their applications, which were sometimes broken without penalty.
“I know there are rules and I know you’ve got to pretty much stick with the rules. But for someone to take on this (project) was pretty amazing. But they’ve gotten almost a free pass for four years, is what it sounds like to me,” council member Robert Teich said, adding he favored a review in a year.
The 18,000-square-foot Wesener building, which was gutted by an arson fire on July 4, 2007, that killed one man, has been extensively remodeled. The six 1,400-square-foot apartments feature two bedrooms and two bathrooms, laundry and storage rooms, pantries and granite countertops.
“The next steps for the Wesener team is match the lease rates to the market while retaining a profitable position, and appropriately market the 104 and 108 spaces to fill them, thus creating jobs that meet or ideally exceed the estimates on the application,” the Actons wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.