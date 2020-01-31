OWOSSO — Coldwell Baker Professionals recently announced Robert Hathon has joined the realty firm as an agent.
Hathan is a lifelong Shiawassee County resident. He graduated from Owosso High School and from Baker College with an associate’s degree in business.
He worked in customer service and sales for more than 20 years, then obtained his Realtor license through the Michigan Institute of Real Estate.
Hathon can be reached at (989) 277-5403 or via email at roberthathonrealtor@gmail.com.
