OWOSSO — When La Bella Salon and Spa owners Adam and Trish Bronson found out Michigan barbers and salons would be allowed to reopen Monday — after months of being shut down by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders — they said their phones immediately started ringing.
The Bronsons, their stylists, pedicurists, manicurists and massage estheticians, were inundated by clients who wanted to get into the business quickly to update their look.
As part of Monday’s reopening the salon owners and workers put numerous safety precautions in place to protect both themselves and clients from COVID-19.
Tuesday, they said their services are solidly booked until mid-July.
“Everybody came back (Monday),” Adam Bronson said while watching the salon staff working away. He said La Bella is home to 13 stylists, two aestheticians, three nail technicians and one massage therapist.
Stylist Kelly Getzen has been doing hair for 13 years, and said that after each appointment, she sanitizes her chair and station.
“I’ve been taking about an extra half-hour,” Getzen said, describing how she disinfects her station with Clorox wipes and uses hand sanitizer between every customer.
The salon is also operating with new safeguards, including remodeling to create a new lobby and waiting area to maintain social distancing for customers and stylists alike. The effort included moving waiting room furniture to the rear of the building, as well as undertaking temperature checks, conducting health questionnaires, requiring masks and installing plexiglass barriers for nail technicians.
The Bronsons purchased La Bella in September 2019, and business was booming — until the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We were off to a great start and came into the new year,” Adam Bronson said. “Once the outbreak started happening, the cancellations started coming in, like 30 or 40 a day. We saw a pattern and said, ‘OK, this is getting worse.’
“We had a meeting, and it was almost unanimous. So we shut down,” he said. “We had Zoom meetings with the stylists, just to see how everyone was doing. We went from great sales, fully booked, to just a cliff, shut down for months on end.”
Now that the shutdown has been lifted, the owners said they want their customers to feel safe when they’re in La Bella.
“If you go to a salon that doesn’t do these things, you should be concerned,” Adam Bronson said. “If they’re not following these rules, what else aren’t they following?”
Owner Trish Bronson said customers can call to make an appointment — but they might wait a while.
“Right now, depending on the stylist and the service you’re looking to get, probably about mid-July (is the soonest appointment),” she said, adding an appointment for a hair coloring may have to wait until August.
Trish Bronson noted a group chat between the owners and employees Monday evening after reopening focused on how excited everyone was to be back.
“Last night, everyone was like, ‘Today was so amazing,’ and it was great to see everybody,” she said.
“I’m just so glad to be back, honestly,” Adam Bronson added. “Everyone is in such good spirits and happy to be doing what they love to do. It’s real high-energy. Everyone’s kind of on cloud nine. It’s a relief to get a back or normalcy in their lives, a routine. They’re super happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.