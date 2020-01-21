OWOSSO — An item appearing on the agenda for tonight’s Owosso City Council meeting calls for setting a public hearing on a draft ordinance allowing recreational marijuana facilities in the city.
If council members approve the item — which is on the consent agenda, meaning no council discussion is contemplated — then the public hearing to receive citizen comment will take place at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 in council chambers inside City Hall.
The agenda item also includes a “first reading” of a draft ordinance, created by city attorney Scott Gould. A council vote on the final adoption of recreational marijuana rules is expected to take place on a future date to be determined.
“I am of the opinion that our cautious legislating will provide the city with access to the market while protecting the public health, safety and general welfare of the community at large,” Gould wrote in a memo to council.
The draft ordinance prohibits the five new types of licenses available from the state of Michigan for recreational marijuana facilities: microbusiness, excess grower, designated consumption establishment (lounge or club) and event organizer for temporary marijuana events.
Another provision states that the Owosso Planning Commission can review the number of recreational marijuana businesses at the one-year mark of implementation “to re-evaluate and determine if the number allowed needs to be adjusted.”
At its last council meeting, Jan. 6, council members voted 6-0 to ask the planning commission to look at the five new types of licenses created by the state for recreational marijuana, and recommend which, if any, should be adopted by the city council.
Like the local rules for medical marijuana, the draft recreational ordinance allows an unlimited number of recreational marijuana growers, processors, safety compliance facilities and secure transporters to set up shop in Owosso.
However, the number of retailers of either medical or recreational marijuana cannot exceed four under the draft rule. For example, if the city has authorized three medical marijuana retailers, then only one additional retailer of medical or recreational could be approved for a fourth location.
But if the city has approved all four medical retail licenses — which is currently the case — then no additional retail licenses are available for recreational marijuana, except that current holders of medical retail licenses can expand their operations to include recreational sales under the same roof.
The draft ordinance further provides that the zoning rules for recreational marijuana facilities will be the same as those adopted for medical marijuana.
Michigan voters approved recreational marijuana in November 2018. The following month, the Owosso City Council imposed a moratorium on licensing to give the state time to formulate licensing rules. In July 2019, the state released “emergency” rules for recreational facilities.
Owosso residents voted in favor of recreational marijuana 58 to 42 percent. In 2008, residents voted for medical marijuana 60 to 40 percent.
So far in the area, only Owosso, Chesaning and Laingsburg have opted to allow marijuana businesses. The city of Laingsburg and village of Chesaning allow both medical and recreational facilities.
Chesaning — the first in the area to say yes to the marijuana industry — is the only area municipality to have marijuana facilities operational.
The cities and villages that have voted against medical and/or recreational marijuana facilities include Corunna, Durand, Perry, Morrice, Byron, New Lothrop, Bancroft, Vernon, Lennon, Ovid and Elsie.
