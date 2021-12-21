OWOSSO — Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse suffered signficant damage after the restaurant caught fire early this morning.
The back of the restaurant at 113 S. Washington St. was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived around 12:20 a.m., with flames visible from the street, city officials noted in a Facebook post. It took “several hours” to extinguish the blaze, officials said.
An apartment above a neighboring business was evacuated and the residents were unharmed, officials said. The cause of the blaze is unknown, and remains under investigation, according to Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart. He had no further details.
Firefighters from Owosso city, Owosso Township and Corunna-Caledonia fire departments responded to the blaze.
Lula’s owner John Bielfuss said this morning he had only gotten a “couple hours” of sleep and was still in the process of gathering information about the blaze.
Lily Pearl’s Lounge, which is located in the same building as Lula’s, lists its closing time as 10 p.m., and was apparently not open at the time of the fire.
According to a Facebook post this morning by Foster Coffee Co., which is located next to Lula’s, they will be closed today.
“Hey folks and friends, there was a fire last night in Lula’s (our next door neighbor in Owosso),” the post said. “We are still assessing the damage to our Foster space, and will be closed in Owosso until further notice.”
Foster Coffee owner Nick Pidek said there is no significant damage to his business, but there is a smell of smoke. He said the county health department will be on site today to conduct a survey.
“As far as we know there’s no structural damage to the wall, but it smells like smoke and there’s some water damage in the basement,” he said. “Our wall isn’t burned or anything.”
