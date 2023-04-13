Two lifetimes, breadwinners and Social Security

If you are in a married household in which both spouses work, you might notice that every year one spouse typically earns more than the other — this higher-earning spouse is called the breadwinner. For breadwinners, claiming Social Security benefits has potential consequences that might go unnoticed until it is too late to make changes.

Household breadwinners must realize that their Social Security benefits will be paid out over two lifetimes — theirs and their spouse’s. Upon the death of either spouse in a married household, the surviving spouse either maintains or switches to the higher benefit for the rest of his or her life.

