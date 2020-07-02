Pontoon winner announced

OWOSSO — Cole and Nikki Nixon were this year’s raffle drawing winners of a new Crest Marine pontoon boat; the couple were announced as the winners June 30.
This was the third consecutive year Crest Marine donated a pontoon to be raffled off, with the proceeds benefiting Owosso High School students.
The Owosso Public Schools Foundation and the Owosso High School Career and Technical Education Program collaborated with Crest on the fundraiser, which has generated approximately $66,000 in the last three years.
“We are appreciative of Crest Marine’s ongoing support of Owosso students,” Owosso Public Schools Foundation President Matt Van Epps said. “The key to successful Career and Technical Education Programs are strong community partnerships and highly skilled teachers who are passionate about students’ success.”
Owosso High School Career and Technical Education Director Nick Krueger said the raffle has made a big difference to the district’s programs.
“Our partnership with Crest Marine has transformed our Career and Technical Education programs at Owosso High School by financing equipment that supports real-world skills,” he said. “We purchased a construction trailer and tools in 2018 to support our Building and Construction Trades classes. A new tractor, purchased in 2019, is being used by both our Agricultural Science and Construction programs.
“The new greenhouse is used year-round by Agricultural Science and Culinary Arts classes and we purchased a commercial-grade double oven for our Culinary Arts program in 2020.
“With these funds, Owosso was a leader in Shiawassee County with the creation of the welding program offered at Baker College in the 2018-19 school year. Owosso students can complete the entire program and take all seven certification tests at no cost to them,” Krueger said.
