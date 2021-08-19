Masks recommended, but not required for students

SHIAWASSEE AREA — Masks will be strongly recommended, but not required, for all students, teachers and staff throughout the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District to begin the 2021-22 school year.
Local districts and the SRESD announced the decision not to require masks in school buildings Monday, citing guidance from the Shiawassee County Health Department. Masks will be required on all district transportation, officials said.
Byron Area Schools, Corunna Public Schools, Durand Area Schools, Morrice Area Schools, Laingsburg Community Schools, Owosso Public Schools and Perry Public Schools welcomed back students for the first day of the 2021-22 school year today. New Lothrop Area Public Schools starts Aug. 26.
Masks will also be optional in all buildings and outdoor venues at neighboring districts Chesaning Union Schools and Ovid-Elsie Area Schools, though required while aboard district transportation.
“All districts were in agreement with this approach, as was the SCHD at this time,” SRESD Superintendent David Schulte said of the decision not to require masks. “All districts continue to work diligently to create a safe environment for students to return to school this year. We are excited for the school year to begin.”
Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson said the recommendation to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status is supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
“As always, the health department continues to monitor the latest pandemic data and we will adjust our response, if necessary, to protect public health,” he said.
According to SCHD’s latest two-week report, issued Wednesday, there now have been 5,924 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shiawassee County, as well as 104 deaths (none in four weeks). There have been 96 new cases reported since Aug. 4. Active cases have doubled, from 81 Aug. 4 to 162 as of Wednesday.
SCHD reported just 27 active cases of the virus July 21.
“County residents should continue public health strategies such as washing hands frequently, wearing a mask indoors, social distancing, staying home when feeling ill, getting tested if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, and getting vaccinated to slow the spread of COVID-19,” the SCHD said in a press release Wednesday.
The CDC lists Shiawassee County as under “high” risk for COVID-19 transmission. Counties reach “high” transmission if they are seeing more than 100 new cases per week per 100,000 residents, and/or a weekly positive test rate of 10 percent or higher.
Currently, 76 of 83 Michigan counties are at either “high” or “substantial” risk for COVID-19 transmission, the two highest categories. “Substantial” counties are those reporting 50-99 new cases per week per 100,000 people and/or a test positivity between 8 percent and 9.9 percent.
The recent rise in cases has sparked varying policies regarding masks in schools.
The Genesee County Health Department issued a mask mandate last week for all students in grades K-6. The Kalamazoo and Allegan County health departments have also issued mask mandates for elementary students, drawing mixed reactions from families.
While not requiring masks indoors, the SRESD and local districts plan to implement physical distancing “whenever possible and practical.”
CDC-approved cleaning protocols will continue inside all school buildings. Students and staff with symptoms of illness such as COVID-19 are encouraged to stay home, officials said.
“Having schools open for in-person learning is extremely important to the more than 10,000 students in Shiawassee County,” the SRESD and local districts said Monday. “A complete move to remote learning is only expected this year when mandated.”
The SCHD said the best way to ensure in-person learning remains available in the county is through achieving high levels of COVID-19 vaccination within the community. According to MDHHS, only 50 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated.
The SCHD offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations from 1 to 4 p.m. each Tuesday at its Corunna office, 149 E. Corunna Ave. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available, officials said.
