FLINT — Classes will resume in person, and apartment-style dormitories will re-open to student residents, at all Baker College campuses across Michigan for the new academic year, which begins Aug. 24.
The decisions were recently announced by Baker College COO Jacqui Spicer, who also heads Baker’s Pandemic Response Team (PRT), commissioned by Baker College System President Bart Daig.
With its return-to-campus plan, Baker College is prioritizing the health and safety of its entire community, officials said in a press release, with safeguards in place to protect its students, faculty, staff and visitors.
All in-person class sizes will be modified to support distancing requirements, as will campus common areas at Baker locations throughout Michigan, including: Auburn Hills, Cadillac, Jackson, Muskegon and Owosso.
Campus buildings and Baker’s apartment-style residences also will regularly undergo additional disinfecting and sanitizing procedures.
“Baker College is planning to resume on-campus classes in the fall, with our primary concern being the health, safety and well-being of our students and employees,” Spicer said. “We have a comprehensive plan in place for our safety-centered approach to a return to campus. We are eager to see students on our campuses once again.”
Additionally, should another COVID-19 outbreak impact in-person learning, Baker College has an extensive contingency plan in place to offer courses online.
“We hope to remain safely and confidently operating in-person, but should the need arise, we know that our academic offerings won’t suffer in a conversion to an online format,” Spicer said. “We surveyed our impacted students from this past semester and they overwhelming rated their online learning experience and instructors as, ‘excellent,’ so we know we’ve got the right formula for our students to thrive in a variety of learning environments.”
To encourage new enrollment, Baker is waiving application fees, and also has extended its scholarship deadlines.
