CORUNNA — Corunna Public Schools and New Lothrop Area Public Schools this week both announced positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
According to letters issued Monday, Corunna Public Schools has three new cases: a staff member at the middle school, and students at Elsa Meyer and Louise Peacock’s child services.
New Lothrop schools Monday said a student at the elementary school has tested positive.
The latest infections were reported as Michigan school districts prepare to move all high school classes online and postpone sporting events because of surging virus cases across the state.
Shiawassee County, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, now has 1,336 confirmed cases of the virus, including 34 deaths. The number of confirmed cases in the county has more than doubled in less than four weeks.
Michigan now has 264,576 confirmed cases since March, along with 8,049 deaths. The state reported more than 12,800 new cases for Sunday and Monday.
Memorial Healthcare is reporting 18 COVID-19 patients, including three in the ICU — more than double the number reported a week ago. The hospital is at 49 percent of its bed capacity.
High schools and universities across the state are moving to all virtual learning beginning Wednesday for three weeks. Lower levels of instruction are slated to continue in-person learning. Several area school districts, however, have closed elementary or middle school buildings because of outbreaks.
Durand and Ovid-Elsie schools said all students will move to virtual learning Wednesday. New Lothrop, meanwhile, announced this morning that it will transition all elementary students to virtual learning after the Thanksgiving holiday, through at least Dec. 8.
New Lothrop Superintendent Anthony Berthiaum, in a letter to the district Monday, said students and others who were in contact with the infected child were notified. Those not considered in close contact would receive no notice.
Corunna Superintendent John Fattal outlined a similar procedure for all three instances reported at Corunna.
“I would also reiterate,” Fattal wrote, “that if your child is sick and showing symptoms, please keep him or her home. Should you get your child tested for COVID-19, please keep your child home until you know the results of the test.”
Berthiaume did not specify when the New Lothrop child last was in class before testing positive.
Fattal said the middle school staff member was last in school Nov. 6. The individual is the second middle school staff member to test positive in a week.
Nine teachers were quarantining after the first positive case was reported. Fattal did not specify if the new case arose from one of the people quarantining.
The Elsa Meyer student was in class Monday before being sent home.
The child at Louise Peacock was last at the center Nov. 5. Fattal said all parents with children in that child’s class were contacted.
