Perry High School celebrates homecoming

PERRY — Perry High School recently announced its homecoming court.
The homecoming football game is at 1 p.m. Saturday against Hesperia. There will not be a parade or a dance.
Students are taking part in various events this week, including: Monday - Neon/Glitter Rave Day, Tuesday - Class Color Day, Wednesday - Harry Potter Day and Thursday - Red and White Day.
The homecoming theme is “Harry Potter.” The seniors are Ravenclaw House, juniors are Slytherin, sophomores are Gryffindor and freshmen are Hufflepuff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.