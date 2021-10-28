BYRON — Hattie Rainer has resigned as principal at Byron Elementary School, and a former Byron athletic director is in as interim principal.
In a letter posted on the Byron Area Schools website, Superintendent Bob Cassiday informed the school district of the change, from Rainer — who was named elementary principal in August 2020 — to Mike Vanderlip, to start Nov. 8.
“I’ve enjoyed working alongside of (Rainer) and witnessing firsthand Mrs. Rainer’s efforts and passion for making a significant impact on the lives of our students, their families and our coworkers,” Cassiday stated in the letter.
“So it is with great regret that I must share with you that (today) will be Mrs. Rainer’s last day as principal of Byron Elementary School. Mrs. Rainer is leaving to focus her many significant energies on the well being of her family.”
Vanderlip, previously an administrator for Swartz Creek schools, served as Byron’s athletic director during the 2014-15 academic year.
“Mr. Vanderlip has had a wide variety of experiences during his career as an educator. He’s been a classroom teacher, a principal and worked in the central office,” Cassiday said in the letter.
“The Byron Elementary learning community will appreciate Mr. Vanderlip’s easy going manner, his keen attention to supporting their work and the wealth of education knowledge he possesses for them to draw upon.”
Vanderlip graduated from Eisenhower High School in Saginaw in 1975. He walked on to play football at Central Michigan University, earning his bachelor’s degree in education in 1980. He later earned a master’s degree from Western Michigan and studied in the certificate program at Notre Dame.
Vanderlip began his career in education more than 35 years ago. He spent the last 31/2 years of his career at Swartz Creek as the district’s director of secondary instruction and principal for seven years. He has served in various capacities: teacher, coach, principal and athletic director.
He is married and has four children.
Rainer served in Durand as principal of Bertha Neal Elementary and the district’s preschool program for several years. Before that, she worked for Owosso Public Schools, starting the early childhood program Bright Beginnings in Owosso in 2005.
