BYRON — Byron High School senior Regan Kopesky has aspired to a career in the medical profession since she was a child who had to endure heart surgeries and saw how doctors helped her.
However, a job-shadowing program showed her that a cardiologist, for example, has a “long, long path” ahead.
So, Kopesky is hoping instead to become a dentist — still in the medical field. “It’s still in the medical field, but it’s 9 to 5. You can have a life,” she said.
Kopesky, who holds a 4.021 GPA, is waiting to hear back from some of the colleges to which she’s applied. Out of those located in Michigan, she is rooting for the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, where she won a spot as a research fellow last summer.
She plans to major in math, not because it’s required for dental school, but because she recently discovered she enjoys it. Her backup career plan is something in the actuarial science field.
“I never thought I’d say I was going to major in math, but I’ve come to like it,” she said. “It’s a good field and a versatile degree that would open up a lot of doors.”
Her math teacher at BHS, Jay Schmitt, helped spur her interest. Kopesky has taken his classes in geometry, pre-calculus and currently physics. She identified him as her all-time favorite teacher.
“He’s been there throughout my high school career,” Kopesky said. “He did ignite my passion for math, and he fostered that passion.”
But Kopesky’s role model is her mother, Holly Kopesky, a retired teacher.
“Last year, my mom graduated from the University of Michigan-Flint with a master’s degree,” Regan Kopesky said. “She’s a lifelong learner. I admire her work ethic. She made me who I am today. It made me think, if she can do that, I can do that.”
Byron High School guidance counselor Malinda Smith said something similar about Kopesky.
“My favorite thing about Regan is her never-ending quest for knowledge,” Smith said. “Through my few years of knowing her, she is always looking to attend a summer camp, join a community group or even have deep conversations with people outside her circle. That enthusiasm to seek experiences has been refreshing to see in today’s sociological tendency to get information from the internet or social media.”
COVID-19 has put the kibosh on in-person socializing for now. Kopesky said she has been learning online since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.
Before, she played clarinet in the marching band and was an active member of FFA. Although Kopesky just started up bowling again, belongs to the Byron National Honor Society and serves on the Shiawassee County Health Department’s Youth Advisory Council, she knows there probably won’t be a prom or traditional graduation exercises again this year.
“I can’t deny high school has changed,” she said. “Do I miss the social life of being in school? Yes. But so far, I’m doing it at home and taking care of myself.”
Her current class schedule includes AP calculus, physics, English and, at UM-Flint where she’s dual-enrolled, philosophy and introduction to digital culture.
In her spare time, Kopesky enjoys babysitting, reading science fiction, playing golf and listening to ’80s pop music.
She lives in Gaines with her parents, Dave and Holly Kopesky, and older brother David.
