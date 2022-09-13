CORUNNA — Senior Kaylee Siddens sees herself practicing law for a career and eventually starting a family.
“When I’m an adult I hope to be a lawyer, but more than that I hope to have a family of my own,” Siddens said. “I’ve always dreamed of what it would be like to find a great husband and have kids. I wish to travel and see places that I’ve never seen before, but I don’t think I’ll ever be able to forget my roots here in Michigan.”
Siddens participates in numerous extracurricular activities, inside and outside Corunna High School. She is the captain of the girls varsity swim team, a drum major in the school’s marching band and also plays clarinet.
“Between these three it’s so hard to choose a favorite because they all play such an important role in my life and who I am,” Siddens said.
Siddens has also participated in drama club. She also has two jobs, one as a lifeguard and another at Mancino’s in Owosso.
“I want people to know that I am more than just a book nerd,” Siddens said. “I’ve been known by my classmates for years as ‘the smart kid.’ But even though academics are important to me — that’s not all I am.”
The young scholar’s favorite TV show at the moment is “The Rookie,” which is about a man who decides to become a police officer at 45. She enjoys playing Mario Kart, and her favorite books are a series called “And They Found Dragons” by Ted Dekker. She is currently reading a Star Wars book called “The Dark Apprentice.”
But, Siddens adds, while school and grades are important to her, she enjoys many things outside of academics.
“I love music, I’m creative and I don’t always play by the rules,” Siddens said. “I like to let loose and hang out with my friends. I enjoy a lot of things more than I enjoy schoolwork. My life is crazy and nowhere near perfect but it’s mine and I’m living it for God.”
The Cavalier senior plans to attend Hillsdale College for her undergraduate degree, then continue with law school. She lives in Corunna with her parents, Patrick and Jill Siddens and her older brother Sean.
