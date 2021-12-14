OWOSSO — The Owosso Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to purchase new handheld radios for administrators in each district building to enhance communication district-wide, particularly in the event of an emergency.
Existing radio coverage at the district’s 6-12 campus is unreliable, causing staff to miss important communications, Superintendent Andrea Tuttle indicated Monday. Transportation also has areas where buses lose signal, she said.
Board members agreed Monday to spend up to $150,000 to purchase the radios from ProComm. The company is currently loaning radios to the district after officials realized existing radios don’t function correctly at the secondary campus. The loaners do not solve the issues completely, according to Tuttle.
The item was placed immediately on the “For Action” portion of Monday’s meeting agenda, “due to the increased need for reliable communication” in district buildings.
“Emergency situations require instant communication and radios are the best means of achieving this,” Tuttle wrote in a memo to board members. “Cellphones, text messages, emails are easily overlooked or missed due to signal issues. Reliability and speed are the same reason police and other emergency services utilize radios in their daily operations.”
The district’s current transportation repeater will be moved from Bentley Bright Beginnings to the secondary campus, providing better coverage for buses, and a new repeater will also be installed to provide both the high school and the middle school coverage for the entire secondary campus, according to Tuttle.
Another district-wide channel will be added for emergency communications, she added.
“I think that it’s very important staff be able to communicate effectively, especially with everything going on in today’s world,” board Treasurer Sara Keyes said. “I would suggest we move forward.”
The district’s current radio station is not unified, officials said. The new project will provide “cohesion and a solution for instant communication.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.