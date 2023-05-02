OWOSSO — It was an unusual venue for a trial.
Instead of a spacious, high-ceilinged courtroom, the judge, jury, court personnel, defendant, lawyers and prosecutors were all up on a stage at Owosso High School.
The occasion: A mock trial, the better to help educate young people about the ins and outs of the justice system and law enforcement.
Judge Matthew Stewart presided over the proceedings, and was accompanied by various members of the local law enforcement community.
The details of the mock trial were adapted from a real case, with names changed slightly to protect the real people involved.
“Gabriel Braun” was accused of felonious assault and fleeing and eluding-fourth degree, for allegedly brandishing a revolver or a pistol in the presence of the mother of his former girlfriend and then speeding and not stopping for police.
Braun had gone to her house last July 6, according to the narrative, where his former girlfriend was living. He planned to retrieve an XBox gaming system that he believed she had taken upon moving out.
He went to the house, and got no further than the driveway before his ex’s mother — who he said appeared to have been drinking heavily — yelled at him to get off of her property.
He then was alleged to have backed out of the driveway, stopped and pointed a firearm at her before leaving the area. Some time later, a police officer clocked him traveling well above the posted speed limit, and despite lights and sirens it was some time before he pulled over.
Defense attorneys were able to cast doubt upon many of the prosecution’s claims, for example, noting that Braun owned a black handgun-shaped lighter that could easily have been mistaken at a distance for a real weapon.
Along the way, Stewart explained each step in the process and what would happen next. For example, when he sent the jury away for deliberations, the student jurors got the same type of instructions their adult counterparts would have.
The jury eventually found Braun not guilty on all charges — very close, in fact, to what happened in the real case.
Those instructions were valuable for senior Adam Marcotte, who was chosen as the foreperson of the student jury.
“It was very cool to see how the jury and court process works,” Marcotte said.
Marcotte got his job by way of a vote.
“They were … suggesting that I should do it, so I did it,” he said.
Coming to a decision was “easy, based on what happened and what evidence we had,” Marcotte said.
The experience will help mold how Marcotte views law enforcement, as will the class he is taking that made the mock trial possible — Sociology and Jurisprudence.
“It makes you appreciate what happens in a courtroom,” Marcotte said.
