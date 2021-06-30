OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools plans to draw roughly $2.4 million from its savings during the 2021-22 fiscal year to meet expenditures, a move school officials say will allow the district to maintain programming and staff while also remaining above the state’s minimum requirement of a 5 percent general fund balance.
The preliminary budget, approved by the district’s board of education Monday, projects general fund revenues of $31.3 million, with expenditures of about $33.7 million.
The general fund covers the primary administrative and operational costs of the district. The district’s new fiscal year kicks off July 1.
Budgeted revenue is down nearly $2.9 million from the final 2020-21 budget, in large part due to the projected loss of several one-time state and federal allocations, funds provided to districts amid the coronavirus pandemic. For 2021-22, the district anticipates a loss of roughly $2.14 million in one-time federal funds as well as a reduction of $318,000 in one-time state allocations.
Owosso is also budgeting for 100 fewer students in 2021-22, while projecting a $200 increase in per pupil funding to $8,311 per student.
“It’s still a little bit up in the air,” OPS Chief Financial Officer Julie Omer said Monday. She hopes the state will provide more support, “but until that time comes, we need to be very conservative in our approach.”
The exact financial picture for 2021-22 is difficult to project, officials said, since the state Legislature has yet to pass a budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
School districts in Michigan are required to submit their budgets by July 1. The state budget year, meanwhile, does not begin until October.
According to Monday’s approved budget, Owosso anticipates drawing $2.4 million from its general fund reserves to balance expenditures. The estimated fund balance on June 30, 2022, is nearly $2.1 million, 6.17 percent of total expenditures.
“We always budget very conservatively knowing that every year things typically come in better,” Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said Monday. “You don’t want to budget so that you don’t have any money to buy (things). Capital projects happen, things happen in the district. You have to have some fund balance for that.”
Owosso’s major assumptions in terms of expenditures for 2021-22 include: a three percent increase in health benefit costs (roughly $175,000); retaining 51/2 full time equivalent teachers using general fund dollars ($690,000); and modest raises for all employee groups ($939,000).
