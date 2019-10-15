TRACTOR DAY

Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low near 45F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low near 45F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.