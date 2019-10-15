TRACTOR DAY

Ovid-Elsie students who live on farms drove their tractors to school Oct. 11 as part of the school’s homecoming week activities.
Sign up for our E-mail Lists
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Judge sends meth dealer to prison
- Man with dozens of prior convictions imprisoned on drug charges
- Two local school districts see impact of state budget vetoes
- CSC defendant rejects offer, seeks trial
- Owosso fundraising contest returns under new name
- CSC case ends in mistrial
- MONDAY SPOTLIGHT: Fortunate mishap
- Woman sustains minor injuries after striking road grader
- Judge seeks compensation for employee handling two jobs
- Massage therapy center moves to new location
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Misdemeanor arrest turns into multiple felonies (3)
- Owosso council begins rec marijuana business discussion (2)
- Ntooitive Named Digital Marketing Agency of Record for L.A. Care Health Plan (1)
- Voting habits may depend on when you registered (1)
- Global InsurTech Market 2019-2023 | Integration of Big Data and AI to Boost Growth | Technavio (1)
- Two local school districts see impact of state budget vetoes (1)
- Railbox Consulting Announces Digital Marketing Partnership with ITS ConGlobal: ReeferContainerPros.com (1)
- OUTDOORS: Nugent’s off-base on baiting policy (1)
- Judge sends man who caused fatal crash to prison for life (1)
- No surprise in ‘redo’ vote (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.