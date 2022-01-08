MORRICE — Pre-K students at Morrice Area Schools recently demonstrated their underwater expertise during a project-based learning unit piloted by the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District (RESD).
Students, ages 3-5, flipped through books and watched YouTube videos to learn about underwater environments before “transforming” classrooms into coral reefs teeming with hand-crafted wildlife and informational blurbs about various species.
The project culminated in a Family Celebration of Learning event ahead of the holiday break in December, where students led family members on a scavenger hunt through the newly created environment.
“I think it’s an exciting opportunity any time we can engage families in the students’ learning,” Morrice Early Childhood Director Susan Alleman said. “The whole focus is project-based learning, which requires student engagement. Every time we see student engagement increase, we see student achievement increase, and that’s what we’re so excited about (with this curriculum).”
The RESD received a curriculum change grant from the Michigan Department of Education in the spring of 2019 allowing five pre-K classrooms — located in Morrice, Perry and Laingsburg school districts — to pilot the Connect 4 learning curriculum. The coral reef is a project students build as part of their learning throughout a specific unit in the curriculum, Stephanie Janzen of the RESD explained.
“Because of the student engagement and growth witnessed and documented by those five teachers, the opportunity for our remaining classrooms to make the switch to this curriculum was offered the following year (in 2020),” Janzen said.
This year, students began learning about different environments in early December, enjoying a variety of materials — ranging from books to videos — before selecting animals to recreate. The unit, while geared toward recreating an underwater ecosystem, also weaves in a number of core subjects.
“Even though we’re learning about the coral reef, we’re also adding in math, how many legs you need for the octopus, things like that,” Morrice Early Childhood teacher Andrea Hagensen, one of the five teachers to pilot the program in 2019, said. The experience also bolstered students’ literacy and science skills, she said, as students labeled different species and learned how they interacted with one another.
Hagensen, now in her third year of teaching the curriculum at Morrice, acknowledges it’s not difficult to get students excited about the project.
“I think naturally once you start talking about it, it kind of pulls (the kids) in because what kid doesn’t love sharks and fish and things like that?” Hagensen said. “They’re naturally curious.”
Students were unable to enjoy the unit to its full extent during the 2020-21 school year as classes repeatedly transitioned online amid rising COVID-19 cases, making this year’s event with families all the more special, Hagensen said.
“It’s very inspiring as a teacher to see them excited about learning,” she said. “(The kids are) excited to share with us what they’ve learned, excited to share with the families, so it just keeps it going.”
Janzen strongly believes project-based learning is highly beneficial, as it allows children to develop and showcase their knowledge in an activity that is “engaging, has a clear purpose, and integrates many domains” such as math, science and literacy.
“Our preschool teachers have always worked to provide these opportunities, and the Connect 4 learning curriculum has helped them to do that in a more meaningful way,” Janzen said. “We hear much positive feedback from teachers and families alike about the learning happening in preschool classrooms across the county. We are excited to be able to examine the long-term outcomes as these children enter kindergarten with this rich learning background.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.