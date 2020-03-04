Baker students place in cyber event

FLINT — Student teams from two campuses at Baker College recently earned top spots at the annual Michigan Collegiate Cyber Defense Network competition Feb. 15 at Davenport University.
The team from Baker College of Flint won the competition with a first-place victory, while the Baker College of Owosso students, all first-time competitors, earned third place.
The Baker teams competed against students from colleges across Michigan, including Eastern Michigan University, Central Michigan University, Davenport University and several community colleges.
The day-long event pitted defenders against professional hackers to determine which team could best keep their systems up-and-running, and keep the cyber intruders out.
The Baker College of Flint team is now training for the Great Lakes Regional competition, March 13-14 in Chicago.
There, the students will compete against winning teams from nine states across the Midwest region in a bid to move onto the national finals.
The Owosso team included students Michael Watts, Davison; Jacob Gonzales, Flushing; Nathan Hall, Flushing; Samantha Canode, Bellevue, Ohio; Nolan McFarlin, Flint; Dylan Johnson, Grand Blanc; Anthony DiMarzo, Imlay City; Dawson Baker, Jackson; and Steve Vincent - Advisor, Swartz Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.