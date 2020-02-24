NEW LOTHROP — The New Lothrop FFA Chapter conducted its greenhand and chapter degree ceremony Dec. 10, hosted by the junior and senior officer teams.
Several members met the requirements and achieve their chapter or greenhand degrees.
To achieve the greenhand degree members had to learn about FFA history, memorize the FFA creed, and have a plan for supervised agricultural experience (SAE) project.
Members had to complete at least 180 hours of agricultural education, have demonstrated at least five hours of parliamentary law, and have earned and invested at least $150 or at least 45 hours into their SAE project to achieve a chapter degree.
