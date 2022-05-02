OHS culinary program treats Capitol to ‘cronuts’

OWOSSO — After waiting four years, Owosso High School’s Culinary Arts Program finally got to share its flavor in the Michigan Capitol building.
Owosso High School students Persephone Chapko, Aubrey Gibson and Andrew Coe, along with chefs Hannah and Aaron Poyner, attended the Career and Technical Education Showcase at the Capitol Thursday. Four years after Hannah Poyner first applied, Owosso’s program was one of 14 programs from around the state chosen for excellence, according to she said.
“Owosso High School is unique in that we are a high school that offers a Tech Center (Career and Technical Education) experience,”she said. “We were hugely honored and very excited to be invited to this event.”
The students served what they called “cronuts” at the Capitol, which were doughnuts with butter and croissant dough. They made the dough fresh April 27 and fried the cronuts at the Capitol before serving them to approximately 400 politicians at the event, according to a Facebook post from Owosso Public Schools. The program offered two flavors: s’mores and pistachio chai. The students also served English toffee iced lattes.
Owosso’s Culinary Arts Program is part of the high school’s CTE program, which Coe said “gives students a taste of a little bit of everything,” including woodworking, home improvement, engineering, culinary and agriculture.
“I love that this class is teaching you about cooking; it’s a genuine life skill that everyone should know how to do,” Coe said.
Coe is a senior who said he wants to work for the Department of Natural Resources and become an officer.
Chapko also stressed the importance of Owosso’s CTE program.
“It gives students a taste outside of math and English,” Chapko said. “For me, I’ve always liked cooking, and this class has made me want to look at (cooking) as a career.”
Gibson, a senior, said the culinary program has helped her “discover herself” and her passion for baking.
“It helped me find who I am as a person and open up. (Hannah Poyner) helped me decide that this is what I want to do with my future (be a baker),” Gibson said.
