MORRICE — When Chandler Iler got involved with Morrice’s robotics program he began handling the electrical work, which led to an observer suggesting he could just as well end up wiring rockets for NASA.
That idea took hold. Now the senior, who is 17 and has a 3.98 GPA, is looking ahead to an electrical engineering degree with the idea of pursuing a career in the field.
“I applied to Michigan Tech and I’ve been accepted,” he said. “It’s eight hours away, so it’s a big move. I’m still thinking about it and looking at other schools. But it’s a big school for engineering.”
Iler has been involved in the robotics program for three years. The season was canceled last spring because of COVID-19. He’s hoping this year’s season goes ahead.
“(The first season) I was the only electrician on the team. I would go and connect the wires and motors and I liked it a lot,” he said.
Iler, like many Michigan students, is taking classes at home right now. Morrice does not plan to return to offering in-person classes until at least Jan. 10.
Iler has advanced band, personal finance and English 12 through Morrice Jr./Sr. High School. He also has sociology and geology through a dual enrollment program with Lansing Community College.
“Band is really difficult (online),” he said. “Tuesdays and Thursdays we have Zoom meetings. We break into meeting rooms by sections and each person plays. It’s difficult: The sound is not good for band and we can’t play as a group. It’s been a challenge.”
Iler said he has been playing trumpet since fifth grade. He initially was interested in the clarinet after watching “SpongeBob Square-Pants,” but his mother Kelsi wasn’t keen on that idea.
Since his father Bill and his grandfather both played the trumpet, he took up that instrument in part because the family had one available.
Iler, in addition to hoping robotics can go ahead this year, is looking forward to a final season of track and field. He also has run cross country and even played basketball in the past.
The senior said his parents have been great role models for him, encouraging him to do more.
“They showed me hard work is key to getting everything. They always push me,” he said.
